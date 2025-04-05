NHL
Lightning vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 5
The Tampa Bay Lightning versus the Buffalo Sabres is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.
Lightning vs Sabres Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (44-26-5) vs. Buffalo Sabres (32-36-6)
- Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Sabres Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-192)
|Sabres (+158)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (62%)
Lightning vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Lightning. The Sabres are -154 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +126.
Lightning vs Sabres Over/Under
- The Lightning-Sabres game on April 5 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -104 and the under is -118.
Lightning vs Sabres Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Sabres-Lightning, Buffalo is the underdog at +158, and Tampa Bay is -192 playing on the road.