FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Lightning vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Lightning vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 5

The Tampa Bay Lightning versus the Buffalo Sabres is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Lightning vs Sabres Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (44-26-5) vs. Buffalo Sabres (32-36-6)
  • Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-192)Sabres (+158)6.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (62%)

Lightning vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Lightning. The Sabres are -154 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +126.

Lightning vs Sabres Over/Under

  • The Lightning-Sabres game on April 5 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -104 and the under is -118.

Lightning vs Sabres Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Sabres-Lightning, Buffalo is the underdog at +158, and Tampa Bay is -192 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup