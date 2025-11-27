Lightning vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 28

The Tampa Bay Lightning are among the NHL squads playing on Friday, versus the Detroit Red Wings.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lightning vs Red Wings Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (14-7-2) vs. Detroit Red Wings (13-10-1)

Date: Friday, November 28, 2025

Friday, November 28, 2025 Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Red Wings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-120) Red Wings (+100) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lightning win (70.1%)

Lightning vs Red Wings Puck Line

The Lightning are 1.5-goal favorites against the Red Wings. The Lightning are +194 to cover the spread, and the Red Wings are -245.

Lightning vs Red Wings Over/Under

The over/under for Lightning-Red Wings on Nov. 28 is 6.5. The over is +100, and the under is -122.

Lightning vs Red Wings Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Lightning vs. Red Wings reveal Tampa Bay as the favorite (-120) and Detroit as the underdog (+100) despite being the home team.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!