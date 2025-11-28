FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Lightning vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 29

The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Rangers and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Lightning Game Info

  • New York Rangers (13-11-2) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (15-7-2)
  • Date: Saturday, November 29, 2025
  • Time: 2 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Rangers vs Lightning Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Rangers (-125)Lightning (+104)6.5Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Lightning Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Rangers win (53.1%)

Rangers vs Lightning Puck Line

  • The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Lightning. The Rangers are +184 to cover the spread, while the Lightning are -230.

Rangers vs Lightning Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Rangers-Lightning on Nov. 29, with the over at +102 and the under at -124.

Rangers vs Lightning Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Lightning-Rangers, Tampa Bay is the underdog at +104, and New York is -125 playing at home.

