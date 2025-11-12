Lightning vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 12

The Tampa Bay Lightning are among the NHL teams busy on Wednesday, versus the New York Rangers.

Lightning vs Rangers Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (8-5-2) vs. New York Rangers (8-7-2)

Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Wednesday, November 12, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: TNT

Lightning vs Rangers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-154) Rangers (+128) 5.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lightning win (62.5%)

Lightning vs Rangers Puck Line

The Rangers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Lightning. The Rangers are -194 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +156.

Lightning vs Rangers Over/Under

The over/under for the Lightning versus Rangers game on Nov. 12 has been set at 5.5, with -138 odds on the over and +112 odds on the under.

Lightning vs Rangers Moneyline

New York is the underdog, +128 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -154 favorite at home.

