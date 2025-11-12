NHL
Lightning vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 12
The Tampa Bay Lightning are among the NHL teams busy on Wednesday, versus the New York Rangers.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Lightning vs Rangers Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (8-5-2) vs. New York Rangers (8-7-2)
- Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: TNT
Lightning vs Rangers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-154)
|Rangers (+128)
|5.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Lightning win (62.5%)
Lightning vs Rangers Puck Line
- The Rangers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Lightning. The Rangers are -194 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +156.
Lightning vs Rangers Over/Under
- The over/under for the Lightning versus Rangers game on Nov. 12 has been set at 5.5, with -138 odds on the over and +112 odds on the under.
Lightning vs Rangers Moneyline
- New York is the underdog, +128 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -154 favorite at home.