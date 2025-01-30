FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Lightning vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 30

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NHL action on Thursday includes the Tampa Bay Lightning taking on the Los Angeles Kings.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Lightning vs Kings Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (26-20-3) vs. Los Angeles Kings (26-16-6)
  • Date: Thursday, January 30, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Kings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-146)Kings (+122)5.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Kings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (67.2%)

Lightning vs Kings Puck Line

  • The Kings are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Kings are -205 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +164.

Lightning vs Kings Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Lightning versus Kings game on January 30 has been set at 5.5, with -130 odds on the over and +106 odds on the under.

Lightning vs Kings Moneyline

  • Tampa Bay is the favorite, -146 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +122 underdog on the road.

