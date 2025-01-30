Lightning vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 30

NHL action on Thursday includes the Tampa Bay Lightning taking on the Los Angeles Kings.

Lightning vs Kings Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (26-20-3) vs. Los Angeles Kings (26-16-6)

Date: Thursday, January 30, 2025

Thursday, January 30, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Kings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-146) Kings (+122) 5.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lightning win (67.2%)

Lightning vs Kings Puck Line

The Kings are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Kings are -205 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +164.

Lightning vs Kings Over/Under

The over/under for the Lightning versus Kings game on January 30 has been set at 5.5, with -130 odds on the over and +106 odds on the under.

Lightning vs Kings Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the favorite, -146 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +122 underdog on the road.

