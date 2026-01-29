Lightning vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 29

The Tampa Bay Lightning versus the Winnipeg Jets is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.

Lightning vs Jets Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (33-14-4) vs. Winnipeg Jets (21-24-7)

Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026

Thursday, January 29, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Jets Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-205) Jets (+168) 5.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Jets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lightning win (67.4%)

Lightning vs Jets Puck Line

The Jets are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Lightning. The Jets are -150 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +122.

Lightning vs Jets Over/Under

Lightning versus Jets, on Jan. 29, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -128 and the under +104.

Lightning vs Jets Moneyline

Winnipeg is a +168 underdog on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -205 favorite at home.

