NHL
Lightning vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 29
The Tampa Bay Lightning versus the Winnipeg Jets is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.
Lightning vs Jets Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (33-14-4) vs. Winnipeg Jets (21-24-7)
- Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Jets Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-205)
|Jets (+168)
|5.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Jets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Lightning win (67.4%)
Lightning vs Jets Puck Line
- The Jets are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Lightning. The Jets are -150 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +122.
Lightning vs Jets Over/Under
- Lightning versus Jets, on Jan. 29, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -128 and the under +104.
Lightning vs Jets Moneyline
- Winnipeg is a +168 underdog on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -205 favorite at home.