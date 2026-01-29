FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

      Lightning vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 29

      Lightning vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 29

      The Tampa Bay Lightning versus the Winnipeg Jets is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.

      Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.

      Lightning vs Jets Game Info

      • Tampa Bay Lightning (33-14-4) vs. Winnipeg Jets (21-24-7)
      • Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026
      • Time: 7 p.m. ET
      • Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida
      • Coverage: ESPN+

      Lightning vs Jets Odds

      Favorite
      Underdog
      Total
      Puck Line
      Lightning (-205)Jets (+168)5.5Lightning (-1.5)

      Lightning vs Jets Prediction & Pick

      • Prediction: Lightning win (67.4%)

      Lightning vs Jets Puck Line

      • The Jets are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Lightning. The Jets are -150 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +122.

      Lightning vs Jets Over/Under

      • Lightning versus Jets, on Jan. 29, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -128 and the under +104.

      Lightning vs Jets Moneyline

      • Winnipeg is a +168 underdog on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -205 favorite at home.

