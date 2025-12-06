Lightning vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 6

On Saturday in the NHL, the Tampa Bay Lightning are playing the New York Islanders.

Lightning vs Islanders Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (16-9-2) vs. New York Islanders (15-10-3)

Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025

Saturday, December 6, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Islanders Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-184) Islanders (+152) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lightning win (67.2%)

Lightning vs Islanders Puck Line

The Islanders are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Lightning. The Islanders are -162 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +130.

Lightning vs Islanders Over/Under

Lightning versus Islanders on Dec. 6 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +104 and the under -128.

Lightning vs Islanders Moneyline

The Lightning vs Islanders moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -184 favorite, while New York is a +152 underdog on the road.

