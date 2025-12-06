NHL
Lightning vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 6
On Saturday in the NHL, the Tampa Bay Lightning are playing the New York Islanders.
Lightning vs Islanders Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (16-9-2) vs. New York Islanders (15-10-3)
- Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Islanders Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-184)
|Islanders (+152)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Lightning win (67.2%)
Lightning vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Islanders are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Lightning. The Islanders are -162 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +130.
Lightning vs Islanders Over/Under
- Lightning versus Islanders on Dec. 6 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +104 and the under -128.
Lightning vs Islanders Moneyline
- The Lightning vs Islanders moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -184 favorite, while New York is a +152 underdog on the road.