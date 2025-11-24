Lightning vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 24

The Monday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Lightning vs Flyers Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (12-7-2) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (11-6-3)

Date: Monday, November 24, 2025

Monday, November 24, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Flyers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-170) Flyers (+140) 5.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lightning win (67.8%)

Lightning vs Flyers Puck Line

The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals (+152 to cover). Philadelphia, the underdog, is -188.

Lightning vs Flyers Over/Under

Lightning versus Flyers, on Nov. 24, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Lightning vs Flyers Moneyline

Philadelphia is the underdog, +140 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -170 favorite at home.

