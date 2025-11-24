NHL
Lightning vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 24
The Monday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Philadelphia Flyers.
Lightning vs Flyers Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (12-7-2) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (11-6-3)
- Date: Monday, November 24, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Flyers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-170)
|Flyers (+140)
|5.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Lightning win (67.8%)
Lightning vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals (+152 to cover). Philadelphia, the underdog, is -188.
Lightning vs Flyers Over/Under
- Lightning versus Flyers, on Nov. 24, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -106 and the under -114.
Lightning vs Flyers Moneyline
- Philadelphia is the underdog, +140 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -170 favorite at home.