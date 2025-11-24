FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Lightning vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 24

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Lightning vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 24

The Monday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Lightning vs Flyers Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (12-7-2) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (11-6-3)
  • Date: Monday, November 24, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-170)Flyers (+140)5.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Lightning win (67.8%)

Lightning vs Flyers Puck Line

  • The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals (+152 to cover). Philadelphia, the underdog, is -188.

Lightning vs Flyers Over/Under

  • Lightning versus Flyers, on Nov. 24, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Lightning vs Flyers Moneyline

  • Philadelphia is the underdog, +140 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -170 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup