Lightning vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 27

NHL action on Thursday includes the Tampa Bay Lightning taking on the Calgary Flames.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Lightning vs Flames Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (33-20-4) vs. Calgary Flames (28-21-8)

Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Thursday, February 27, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-230) Flames (+188) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lightning win (69.2%)

Lightning vs Flames Puck Line

The Flames are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Lightning. The Flames are -140 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +114.

Lightning vs Flames Over/Under

The over/under for the Lightning versus Flames game on February 27 has been set at 6.5, with +116 odds on the over and -142 odds on the under.

Lightning vs Flames Moneyline

Calgary is the underdog, +188 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -230 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!