NHL
Lightning vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 27
NHL action on Thursday includes the Tampa Bay Lightning taking on the Calgary Flames.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Lightning vs Flames Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (33-20-4) vs. Calgary Flames (28-21-8)
- Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-230)
|Flames (+188)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (69.2%)
Lightning vs Flames Puck Line
- The Flames are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Lightning. The Flames are -140 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +114.
Lightning vs Flames Over/Under
- The over/under for the Lightning versus Flames game on February 27 has been set at 6.5, with +116 odds on the over and -142 odds on the under.
Lightning vs Flames Moneyline
- Calgary is the underdog, +188 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -230 favorite at home.