Lightning vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 31

The Wednesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Anaheim Ducks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lightning vs Ducks Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (22-13-3) vs. Anaheim Ducks (21-16-2)

Date: Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Wednesday, December 31, 2025 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California

Honda Center -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-140) Ducks (+116) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lightning win (68.3%)

Lightning vs Ducks Puck Line

The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals. The Lightning are +168 to cover the spread, with the Ducks being -210.

Lightning vs Ducks Over/Under

The Lightning-Ducks game on Dec. 31 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Lightning vs Ducks Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a -140 favorite on the moneyline, while Anaheim is a +116 underdog at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!