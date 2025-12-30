FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Lightning vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 31

Data Skrive

The Wednesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Anaheim Ducks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lightning vs Ducks Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (22-13-3) vs. Anaheim Ducks (21-16-2)
  • Date: Wednesday, December 31, 2025
  • Time: 4 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-140)Ducks (+116)6.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Lightning win (68.3%)

Lightning vs Ducks Puck Line

  • The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals. The Lightning are +168 to cover the spread, with the Ducks being -210.

Lightning vs Ducks Over/Under

  • The Lightning-Ducks game on Dec. 31 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Lightning vs Ducks Moneyline

  • Tampa Bay is a -140 favorite on the moneyline, while Anaheim is a +116 underdog at home.

