NHL
Lightning vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 31
The Wednesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Anaheim Ducks.
Lightning vs Ducks Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (22-13-3) vs. Anaheim Ducks (21-16-2)
- Date: Wednesday, December 31, 2025
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Ducks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-140)
|Ducks (+116)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Lightning win (68.3%)
Lightning vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals. The Lightning are +168 to cover the spread, with the Ducks being -210.
Lightning vs Ducks Over/Under
- The Lightning-Ducks game on Dec. 31 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -110 and the under is -110.
Lightning vs Ducks Moneyline
- Tampa Bay is a -140 favorite on the moneyline, while Anaheim is a +116 underdog at home.