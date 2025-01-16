FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Lightning vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 16

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Lightning vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 16

The Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Anaheim Ducks in NHL action on Thursday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lightning vs Ducks Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (23-16-3) vs. Anaheim Ducks (18-21-5)
  • Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-330)Ducks (+260)5.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (79.2%)

Lightning vs Ducks Puck Line

  • The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals (-120 to cover). Anaheim, the underdog, is -102.

Lightning vs Ducks Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Lightning-Ducks on January 16, with the over at -140 and the under at +114.

Lightning vs Ducks Moneyline

  • Tampa Bay is the favorite, -330 on the moneyline, while Anaheim is a +260 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup