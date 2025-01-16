NHL
Lightning vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 16
The Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Anaheim Ducks in NHL action on Thursday.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Lightning vs Ducks Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (23-16-3) vs. Anaheim Ducks (18-21-5)
- Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Ducks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-330)
|Ducks (+260)
|5.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (79.2%)
Lightning vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals (-120 to cover). Anaheim, the underdog, is -102.
Lightning vs Ducks Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Lightning-Ducks on January 16, with the over at -140 and the under at +114.
Lightning vs Ducks Moneyline
- Tampa Bay is the favorite, -330 on the moneyline, while Anaheim is a +260 underdog on the road.