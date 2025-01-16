Lightning vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 16

The Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Anaheim Ducks in NHL action on Thursday.

Lightning vs Ducks Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (23-16-3) vs. Anaheim Ducks (18-21-5)

Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Thursday, January 16, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Ducks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-330) Ducks (+260) 5.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lightning win (79.2%)

Lightning vs Ducks Puck Line

The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals (-120 to cover). Anaheim, the underdog, is -102.

Lightning vs Ducks Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Lightning-Ducks on January 16, with the over at -140 and the under at +114.

Lightning vs Ducks Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the favorite, -330 on the moneyline, while Anaheim is a +260 underdog on the road.

