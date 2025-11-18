Lightning vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 18

NHL action on Tuesday includes the Tampa Bay Lightning taking on the New Jersey Devils.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lightning vs Devils Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (9-7-2) vs. New Jersey Devils (13-4-1)

Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Tuesday, November 18, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: NHL Network

Lightning vs Devils Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-172) Devils (+142) 5.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Devils Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lightning win (63%)

Lightning vs Devils Puck Line

The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals. The Lightning are +146 to cover the spread, with the Devils being -180.

Lightning vs Devils Over/Under

The Lightning-Devils game on Nov. 18 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -128 and the under is +104.

Lightning vs Devils Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the favorite, -172 on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a +142 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!