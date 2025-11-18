FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Lightning vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 18

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NHL action on Tuesday includes the Tampa Bay Lightning taking on the New Jersey Devils.

Lightning vs Devils Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (9-7-2) vs. New Jersey Devils (13-4-1)
  • Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Lightning vs Devils Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-172)Devils (+142)5.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Devils Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Lightning win (63%)

  • Prediction: Lightning win (63%)

Lightning vs Devils Puck Line

  • The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals. The Lightning are +146 to cover the spread, with the Devils being -180.

Lightning vs Devils Over/Under

  • The Lightning-Devils game on Nov. 18 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -128 and the under is +104.

Lightning vs Devils Moneyline

  • Tampa Bay is the favorite, -172 on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a +142 underdog on the road.

