NHL
Lightning vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 18
NHL action on Tuesday includes the Tampa Bay Lightning taking on the New Jersey Devils.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Lightning vs Devils Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (9-7-2) vs. New Jersey Devils (13-4-1)
- Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: NHL Network
Lightning vs Devils Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-172)
|Devils (+142)
|5.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Devils Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Lightning win (63%)
Lightning vs Devils Puck Line
- The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals. The Lightning are +146 to cover the spread, with the Devils being -180.
Lightning vs Devils Over/Under
- The Lightning-Devils game on Nov. 18 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -128 and the under is +104.
Lightning vs Devils Moneyline
- Tampa Bay is the favorite, -172 on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a +142 underdog on the road.