Lightning vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13
The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the Tampa Bay Lightning taking on the Washington Capitals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Lightning vs Capitals Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (44-27-8) vs. Washington Capitals (37-31-11)
- Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+, BSSUN, and MNMT
Lightning vs Capitals Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Lightning (-143)
|Capitals (+118)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Capitals Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (61.2%)
Lightning vs Capitals Spread
- The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals. The Lightning are +172 to cover the spread, with the Capitals being -210.
Lightning vs Capitals Over/Under
- Lightning versus Capitals, on April 13, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +106 and the under -130.
Lightning vs Capitals Moneyline
- The Lightning vs Capitals moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -143 favorite, while Washington is a +118 underdog at home.