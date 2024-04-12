menu item
NHL

Lightning vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the Tampa Bay Lightning taking on the Washington Capitals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lightning vs Capitals Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (44-27-8) vs. Washington Capitals (37-31-11)
  • Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024
  • Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+, BSSUN, and MNMT

Lightning vs Capitals Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Lightning (-143)Capitals (+118)6.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (61.2%)

Lightning vs Capitals Spread

  • The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals. The Lightning are +172 to cover the spread, with the Capitals being -210.

Lightning vs Capitals Over/Under

  • Lightning versus Capitals, on April 13, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +106 and the under -130.

Lightning vs Capitals Moneyline

  • The Lightning vs Capitals moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -143 favorite, while Washington is a +118 underdog at home.

