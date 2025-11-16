NHL
Lightning vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 16
The Tampa Bay Lightning versus the Vancouver Canucks is on the NHL schedule for Sunday.
Lightning vs Canucks Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (8-6-2) vs. Vancouver Canucks (8-9-2)
- Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Canucks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-170)
|Canucks (+140)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Lightning win (65.2%)
Lightning vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canucks are -176 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +142.
Lightning vs Canucks Over/Under
- The over/under for Lightning-Canucks on Nov. 16 is 6.5. The over is +104, and the under is -128.
Lightning vs Canucks Moneyline
- The Lightning vs Canucks moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -170 favorite, while Vancouver is a +140 underdog on the road.