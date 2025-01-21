NHL
Lightning vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 21
The Tampa Bay Lightning versus the Montreal Canadiens is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.
Lightning vs Canadiens Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (25-17-3) vs. Montreal Canadiens (23-19-4)
- Date: Tuesday, January 21, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Canadiens Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-154)
|Canadiens (+128)
|5.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Lightning win (65.2%)
Lightning vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Lightning. The Canadiens are -196 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +158.
Lightning vs Canadiens Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Lightning-Canadiens on January 21, with the over at -134 and the under at +110.
Lightning vs Canadiens Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Lightning-Canadiens, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -154, and Montreal is +128 playing at home.