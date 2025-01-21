Lightning vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 21

The Tampa Bay Lightning versus the Montreal Canadiens is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.

Lightning vs Canadiens Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (25-17-3) vs. Montreal Canadiens (23-19-4)

Date: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Canadiens Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-154) Canadiens (+128) 5.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lightning win (65.2%)

Lightning vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Lightning. The Canadiens are -196 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +158.

Lightning vs Canadiens Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Lightning-Canadiens on January 21, with the over at -134 and the under at +110.

Lightning vs Canadiens Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Lightning-Canadiens, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -154, and Montreal is +128 playing at home.

