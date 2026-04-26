NHL
Lightning vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4
Sunday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Montreal Canadiens.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Lightning vs Canadiens Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (50-26-6) vs. Montreal Canadiens (48-24-10)
- Date: Sunday, April 26, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
- Coverage: ESPN
Lightning vs Canadiens Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-122)
|Canadiens (+102)
|5.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Lightning win (54.3%)
Lightning vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Canadiens are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Lightning. The Canadiens are -230 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +184.
Lightning vs Canadiens Over/Under
- Lightning versus Canadiens on April 26 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -134 and the under +110.
Lightning vs Canadiens Moneyline
- Montreal is the underdog, +102 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -122 favorite despite being on the road.