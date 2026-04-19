NHL
Lightning vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1
Sunday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Montreal Canadiens.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Lightning vs Canadiens Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (50-26-6) vs. Montreal Canadiens (48-24-10)
- Date: Sunday, April 19, 2026
- Time: 5:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: TNT
Lightning vs Canadiens Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-194)
|Canadiens (+160)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Lightning win (63.9%)
Lightning vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals (+122 to cover). Montreal, the underdog, is -150.
Lightning vs Canadiens Over/Under
- The over/under for the Lightning versus Canadiens matchup on April 19 has been set at 6.5, with +108 odds on the over and -132 odds on the under.
Lightning vs Canadiens Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Canadiens-Lightning, Montreal is the underdog at +160, and Tampa Bay is -194 playing at home.