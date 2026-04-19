Lightning vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

Sunday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Montreal Canadiens.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lightning vs Canadiens Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (50-26-6) vs. Montreal Canadiens (48-24-10)

Date: Sunday, April 19, 2026

Sunday, April 19, 2026 Time: 5:45 p.m. ET

5:45 p.m. ET Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: TNT

Lightning vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-194) Canadiens (+160) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lightning win (63.9%)

Lightning vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals (+122 to cover). Montreal, the underdog, is -150.

Lightning vs Canadiens Over/Under

The over/under for the Lightning versus Canadiens matchup on April 19 has been set at 6.5, with +108 odds on the over and -132 odds on the under.

Lightning vs Canadiens Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Canadiens-Lightning, Montreal is the underdog at +160, and Tampa Bay is -194 playing at home.

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