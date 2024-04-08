Lightning vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9

The Tampa Bay Lightning are among the NHL squads in action on Tuesday, up against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Lightning vs Blue Jackets Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (43-27-7) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (26-40-12)

Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN

Lightning vs Blue Jackets Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Lightning (-357) Blue Jackets (+280) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lightning win (59.7%)

Lightning vs Blue Jackets Spread

The Blue Jackets are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Lightning. The Blue Jackets are +116 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are -140.

Lightning vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

Lightning versus Blue Jackets, on April 9, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Lightning vs Blue Jackets Moneyline