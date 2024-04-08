Lightning vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9
The Tampa Bay Lightning are among the NHL squads in action on Tuesday, up against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Lightning vs Blue Jackets Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (43-27-7) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (26-40-12)
- Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN
Lightning vs Blue Jackets Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Lightning (-357)
|Blue Jackets (+280)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (59.7%)
Lightning vs Blue Jackets Spread
- The Blue Jackets are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Lightning. The Blue Jackets are +116 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are -140.
Lightning vs Blue Jackets Over/Under
- Lightning versus Blue Jackets, on April 9, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -122 and the under +100.
Lightning vs Blue Jackets Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jackets-Lightning, Columbus is the underdog at +280, and Tampa Bay is -357 playing at home.