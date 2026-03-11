Liberty vs Missouri State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for CUSA Tournament

The No. 1 seed Liberty Flames (25-6, 17-3 CUSA) and the No. 9 seed Missouri State Bears (15-17, 8-12 CUSA) face off in CUSA tournament Wednesday at Von Braun Center, tipping off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Liberty vs. Missouri State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Location: Huntsville, Alabama

Arena: Von Braun Center

Liberty vs. Missouri State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Liberty win (73%)

Liberty vs. Missouri State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Liberty has put together a 12-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Missouri State has compiled a 17-12-0 ATS record so far this season.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Missouri State is 5-3 against the spread compared to the 6-12 ATS record Liberty racks up as a 5.5-point favorite.

The Flames have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered six times in 13 games at home, and they've covered six times in 12 games when playing on the road.

The Bears' winning percentage against the spread at home is .467 (7-8-0). On the road, it is .692 (9-4-0).

Liberty's record against the spread in conference games is 8-12-0.

Missouri State is 14-7-0 against the spread in CUSA play this season.

Liberty vs. Missouri State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Liberty has come away with 20 wins in the 25 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Flames have been victorious 13 times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -225 or shorter on the moneyline.

Missouri State has won 23.1% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (3-10).

The Bears are 1-7 (winning just 12.5% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +184 or longer.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Liberty has a 69.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Liberty vs. Missouri State Head-to-Head Comparison

Liberty outscores opponents by 8.3 points per game (scoring 78.5 per game to rank 114th in college basketball while giving up 70.2 per contest to rank 77th in college basketball) and has a +256 scoring differential overall.

Brett Decker Jr. ranks 161st in the country with a team-leading 16.9 points per game.

Missouri State has a +44 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.4 points per game. It is putting up 75.3 points per game, 193rd in college basketball, and is giving up 73.9 per outing to rank 183rd in college basketball.

Keith Palek III paces Missouri State, recording 17.7 points per game (112th in college basketball).

The Flames come up short in the rebound battle by an average of 4.6 boards. They are collecting 26.3 rebounds per game (360th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.9 per contest.

Zach Cleveland tops the team with 7.4 rebounds per game (110th in college basketball action).

The Bears pull down 30.3 rebounds per game (271st in college basketball), compared to the 30.8 of their opponents.

Michael Osei-Bonsu leads the Bears with 7.3 rebounds per game (124th in college basketball).

Liberty scores 109.5 points per 100 possessions (sixth in college basketball), while allowing 98.0 points per 100 possessions (257th in college basketball).

The Bears average 97.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (184th in college basketball), and give up 95.9 points per 100 possessions (206th in college basketball).

