2024 Liberty Football Odds and Schedule
The currently unranked Liberty Flames are 2-0 on the season. Their full results and 2024 schedule are outlined below.
Liberty 2024 Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
|1
|Campbell
|Aug. 31
|W 41-24
|Flames (-40.5)
|58.5
|2
|@ New Mexico State
|Sept. 7
|W 30-24
|Flames (-22.5)
|54.5
|3
|UTEP
|Sept. 14
|-
|Flames (-23.5)
|56.5
|4
|East Carolina
|Sept. 21
|-
|-
|-
|5
|@ Appalachian State
|Sept. 28
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Florida International
|Oct. 8
|-
|-
|-
|9
|@ Kennesaw State
|Oct. 23
|-
|-
|-
Liberty Last Game
The Flames beat the New Mexico State Aggies 30-24 in their most recent outing. In that game against the Aggies, Kaidon Salter had 256 yards on 16-of-29 passing (55.2%) for the Flames, with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 23 yards. On the ground, Quinton Cooley ran for 111 yards on 12 carries (9.3 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. Treon Sibley reeled in five balls for 155 yards (averaging 31.0 per catch) against the Aggies.
Liberty Betting Insights
- Liberty has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.
