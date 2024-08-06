menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

More

More

Logo
NCAAF

2024 Liberty Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

2024 Liberty Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:45 AM

The currently unranked Liberty Flames are 2-0 on the season. Their full results and 2024 schedule are outlined below.

Liberty 2024 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1CampbellAug. 31W 41-24Flames (-40.5)58.5
2@ New Mexico StateSept. 7W 30-24Flames (-22.5)54.5
3UTEPSept. 14-Flames (-23.5)56.5
4East CarolinaSept. 21---
5@ Appalachian StateSept. 28---
7Florida InternationalOct. 8---
9@ Kennesaw StateOct. 23---
View Full Table

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Liberty Last Game

The Flames beat the New Mexico State Aggies 30-24 in their most recent outing. In that game against the Aggies, Kaidon Salter had 256 yards on 16-of-29 passing (55.2%) for the Flames, with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 23 yards. On the ground, Quinton Cooley ran for 111 yards on 12 carries (9.3 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. Treon Sibley reeled in five balls for 155 yards (averaging 31.0 per catch) against the Aggies.

Liberty Betting Insights

  • Liberty has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.
  • The Flames have been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

Find even more stats and analysis about Liberty on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Liberty Flames on FanDuel today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup