2024 Liberty Football Odds and Schedule

The currently unranked Liberty Flames are 2-0 on the season. Their full results and 2024 schedule are outlined below.

Liberty 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Campbell Aug. 31 W 41-24 Flames (-40.5) 58.5 2 @ New Mexico State Sept. 7 W 30-24 Flames (-22.5) 54.5 3 UTEP Sept. 14 - Flames (-23.5) 56.5 4 East Carolina Sept. 21 - - - 5 @ Appalachian State Sept. 28 - - - 7 Florida International Oct. 8 - - - 9 @ Kennesaw State Oct. 23 - - - View Full Table

Liberty Last Game

The Flames beat the New Mexico State Aggies 30-24 in their most recent outing. In that game against the Aggies, Kaidon Salter had 256 yards on 16-of-29 passing (55.2%) for the Flames, with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 23 yards. On the ground, Quinton Cooley ran for 111 yards on 12 carries (9.3 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. Treon Sibley reeled in five balls for 155 yards (averaging 31.0 per catch) against the Aggies.

Liberty Betting Insights

Liberty has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

