Le Moyne vs Stonehill College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NEC Tournament

The No. 4 seed Le Moyne Dolphins (15-16, 10-8 NEC) play the No. 5 seed Stonehill Skyhawks (11-20, 8-10 NEC) in the NEC tournament Wednesday at Ted Grant Court, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET. Both teams will try to get one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Le Moyne vs. Stonehill Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Wednesday, March 4, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Location: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Arena: Ted Grant Court

Le Moyne vs. Stonehill Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Le Moyne win (66.8%)

Before making a wager on Wednesday's Le Moyne-Stonehill spread (Le Moyne -6.5) or total (138.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Le Moyne vs. Stonehill: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Le Moyne is 16-14-0 ATS this season.

Stonehill has put together a 15-14-0 record against the spread this year.

When the spread is set as 6.5 or more this season, Le Moyne (2-2) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Stonehill (8-4) does as the underdog (66.7%).

The Dolphins have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered five times in 11 games at home, and they've covered 10 times in 17 games on the road.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Skyhawks have a lower winning percentage at home (.455, 5-6-0 record) than on the road (.588, 10-7-0).

Against the spread, in conference action, Le Moyne is 8-10-0 this year.

Stonehill has beaten the spread nine times in 18 NEC games.

Le Moyne vs. Stonehill: Moneyline Betting Stats

Le Moyne has been the moneyline favorite in 17 games this season and has come away with the win 11 times (64.7%) in those contests.

The Dolphins have not lost in three games this year when favored by -290 or better on the moneyline.

Stonehill has gone 6-15 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 28.6% of those games).

The Skyhawks have a record of 1-10 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +225 or longer (9.1%).

Le Moyne has an implied victory probability of 74.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Le Moyne vs. Stonehill Head-to-Head Comparison

Le Moyne scores 73.1 points per game (258th in college basketball) and gives up 72.9 (154th in college basketball) for a +5 scoring differential overall.

Shilo Jackson's 15.9 points per game lead Le Moyne and rank 217th in the nation.

Stonehill puts up 66.4 points per game (348th in college basketball) while giving up 68.9 per outing (55th in college basketball). It has a -77 scoring differential and has been outscored by 2.5 points per game.

Hermann Koffi's 13.1 points per game leads Stonehill and ranks 550th in the country.

The Dolphins are 194th in the nation at 31.8 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.8 their opponents average.

Jackson averages 7.9 rebounds per game (ranking 78th in college basketball) to lead the Dolphins.

The 34.7 rebounds per game the Skyhawks accumulate rank 56th in the country, 3.9 more than the 30.8 their opponents grab.

Ridvan Tutic averages 7.9 rebounds per game (78th in college basketball) to lead the Skyhawks.

Le Moyne ranks 234th in college basketball with 95.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 173rd in college basketball defensively with 95.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Skyhawks average 87.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (347th in college basketball), and allow 90.8 points per 100 possessions (70th in college basketball).

