Lamar Jackson Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bengals

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will meet the Cincinnati Bengals -- whose pass defense was ranked 23rd in the NFL last season (229.1 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Thinking about Jackson for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Bengals? We've got stats and information for you below.

Jackson vs. Bengals Game Info

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 19.04

19.04 Projected Passing Yards: 200.69

200.69 Projected Passing TDs: 1.40

1.40 Projected Rushing Yards: 53.88

53.88 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.29

Projections provided by numberFire

Jackson 2022 Fantasy Performance

With 236.1 fantasy points (19.7 per game), Jackson was 13th at his position (and 20th in the NFL).

In his one game this year, Jackson accumulated 6.6 fantasy points. He finished 17-of-22 for 169 yards, with zero touchdowns and one interception and has rushed for 38 yards on six carries.

In his best game last season -- Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins -- Jackson accumulated 42.6 fantasy points. His stat line: 21-of-29 (72.4%), 318 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 9 carries, 119 yards, 1 TD.

In his second-best game of the year, Jackson accumulated 39.4 fantasy points -- 18-of-29 (62.1%), 218 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT; 11 carries, 107 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 3 versus the New England Patriots.

In Week 13 versus the Denver Broncos, Jackson finished with a season-low 1.3 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 3-of-4 (75%), 11 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

In his second-worst game of the year (Week 7 versus the Cleveland Browns), Jackson finished with 10.7 fantasy points -- 9-of-16 (56.2%), 120 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs; 10 carries, 59 yards.

Bengals Defensive Performance

Last season, Cincinnati allowed one quarterback to record more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Bengals gave up at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, Cincinnati allowed three players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Bengals allowed three or more passing touchdowns to one opposing quarterback last year.

Through the air, Cincinnati gave up more than 100 receiving yards to five players last season.

In terms of pass D, the Bengals gave up a touchdown reception to 16 players last season.

Cincinnati gave up two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to one player last season.

On the ground, one player recorded more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Bengals last season.

In terms of run defense, Cincinnati allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 10 players last season.

In the ground game, the Bengals allowed two players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

