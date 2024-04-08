Lakers vs. Warriors NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 9

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: TNT

The Golden State Warriors (43-35) will look to Stephen Curry (eighth in the league scoring 26.5 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Anthony Davis (14th in the NBA with 24.5 PPG) and the Los Angeles Lakers (45-34) on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena. The Warriors are 3.5-point road underdogs in the matchup, which tips off at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The matchup's over/under is set at 235.5.

Lakers vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -3.5 -110 -110 235.5 -110 -110 -167 +140

Lakers vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (54.6%)

Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Lakers are 37-41-1 against the spread this season.

The Warriors have played 78 games, with 41 wins against the spread.

This season, 44 of the Lakers' games have gone over the point total out of 78 chances.

Warriors games this year have gone over the point total 50% of the time (39 out of 78 games with a set point total).

At home, Los Angeles has a better record against the spread (20-21-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (17-20-1).

The Lakers have eclipsed the over/under in 20 of 41 home games (48.8%). They've done better in away games, topping the total in 24 of 38 matchups (63.2%).

This season, Golden State is 15-22-2 at home against the spread (.385 winning percentage). On the road, it is 26-13-0 ATS (.667).

Warriors games have gone above the over/under 59% of the time at home (23 of 39), and 41% of the time away (16 of 39).

Lakers Leaders

Davis is averaging 24.5 points, 12.5 boards and 3.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 2.4 blocked shots (second in league).

LeBron James' numbers on the season are 25.3 points, 7.3 boards and 8.1 assists per contest, shooting 53.8% from the floor and 41.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Austin Reaves is averaging 15.8 points, 4.4 boards and 5.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

D'Angelo Russell is averaging 18.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Spencer Dinwiddie's numbers on the season are 10.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, shooting 39% from the field and 33.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Warriors Leaders

Curry's numbers on the season are 26.5 points, 4.4 boards and 5 assists per contest. He is also draining 44.8% of his shots from the field and 40.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 4.8 triples (first in league).

Klay Thompson's numbers on the season are 17.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He is sinking 43.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.5 triples (third in NBA).

Jonathan Kuminga averages 16.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He is making 53.3% of his shots from the floor.

Brandin Podziemski averages 9.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He is sinking 45% of his shots from the floor and 38% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.

Per game, Draymond Green gets the Warriors 8.7 points, 7.2 boards and 5.9 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.8 blocks.

