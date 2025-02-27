Lakers vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 27

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Thursday, February 27, 2025 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA, FDSN, and NBA TV

The Los Angeles Lakers (35-21) are favored (-5) to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (32-27) at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup airs on SportsNet LA, FDSN, and NBA TV. The point total for the matchup is set at 223.5.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -5 223.5 -210 +176

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (58.3%)

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Lakers have put together a 30-24-2 record against the spread this season.

The Timberwolves have 26 wins against the spread in 59 games this season.

Games involving the Lakers have hit the over 27 times out of 59 chances this season.

The Timberwolves have gone over the point total 55.9% of the time this season (33 of 59 games with a set point total).

Los Angeles has a better record against the spread in home games (16-11-0) than it does in road games (14-13-2).

When it comes to point totals, the Lakers hit the over less often in home games, as they've gone over the total 13 times in 27 opportunities this season (48.1%). In away games, they have hit the over 14 times in 29 opportunities (48.3%).

Against the spread, Minnesota has had better results on the road (16-13-0) than at home (10-19-1).

Timberwolves games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (17 times out of 30) than on the road (16 of 29) this season.

Lakers Leaders

LeBron James averages 24.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.7 assists.

Austin Reaves is averaging 19.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Rui Hachimura is averaging 13.5 points, 5.3 boards and 1.5 assists.

Dalton Knecht's numbers on the season are 8.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 45.6% from the field and 35.2% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards is averaging 27.5 points, 6 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves are getting 14.9 points, 5.8 boards and 2.1 assists per game from Naz Reid.

The Timberwolves are receiving 12 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Jaden McDaniels.

Per game, Nickeil Alexander-Walker provides the Timberwolves 9.3 points, 3.1 boards and 2.5 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Timberwolves get 8.2 points per game from Mike Conley, plus 2.6 boards and 4.5 assists.

