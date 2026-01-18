Lakers vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 18

Lakers vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 18, 2026

Sunday, January 18, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and TSN

The Toronto Raptors (25-18) are just 1.5-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Lakers (24-16) at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, January 18, 2026. The game starts at 9:30 p.m. ET on SportsNet LA and TSN. The over/under in the matchup is set at 224.5.

Lakers vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -1.5 224.5 -126 +108

Lakers vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Raptors win (51.1%)

Lakers vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Lakers have covered the spread 20 times this season (20-19-1).

The Raptors have 21 wins against the spread in 43 games this year.

This season, Lakers games have hit the over 25 times out of 43 chances.

Raptors games this season have hit the over on 17 of 43 set point totals (39.5%).

Los Angeles has a worse record against the spread at home (9-9-1) than it does in away games (11-10-0).

When playing at home, the Lakers exceed the over/under 78.9% of the time (15 of 19 games). They've hit the over in 47.6% of away games (10 of 21 contests).

Toronto's winning percentage against the spread at home is .391 (9-14-0). On the road, it is .600 (12-8-0).

Raptors games have gone above the over/under 43.5% of the time at home (10 of 23), and 35% of the time on the road (seven of 20).

Lakers Leaders

Luka Doncic is averaging 33.6 points, 7.7 boards and 8.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals (sixth in NBA) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Deandre Ayton averages 13.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

LeBron James averages 22.6 points, 6 rebounds and 6.9 assists.

Jake Laravia is averaging 9.8 points, 4.3 boards and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Marcus Smart is averaging 9.9 points, 3.1 boards and 2.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes is averaging 19.5 points, 8.2 boards and 5.5 assists for the Raptors.

The Raptors receive 21.8 points per game from Brandon Ingram, plus 6 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Immanuel Quickley averages 16.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He is sinking 42.3% of his shots from the field and 34.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per contest.

Per game, Sandro Mamukelashvili provides the Raptors 10.3 points, 4.8 boards and 1.9 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Raptors receive 7.2 points per game from Jamal Shead, plus 1.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.