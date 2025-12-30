Lakers vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 30

Lakers vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 30, 2025

Tuesday, December 30, 2025 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: NBC/Peacock, SportsNet LA, and FDSDET

The Los Angeles Lakers (20-10) will look to Luka Doncic (first in the league scoring 33.7 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Cade Cunningham (12th in the NBA with 26.5 PPG) and the Detroit Pistons (24-8) on Tuesday, December 30, 2025 at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers are 3-point home underdogs in the game, which tips off at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock, SportsNet LA, and FDSDET. The matchup has an over/under of 231.5 points.

Lakers vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -3 231.5 -144 +122

Lakers vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (53.7%)

Lakers vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Pistons have put together a record of 17-14-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Lakers are 17-13-0 this year.

This season, 17 of the Pistons' games have gone over the point total out of 30 chances.

Lakers games this season have hit the over on 19 of 30 set point totals (63.3%).

Detroit has done a better job covering the spread at home (9-6-0) than it has in road affairs (8-8-1).

When playing at home, the Pistons exceed the over/under 60% of the time (nine of 15 games). They've hit the over in 47.1% of away games (eight of 17 contests).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Los Angeles has a lower winning percentage at home (.538, 7-6-0 record) than away (.588, 10-7-0).

Lakers games have finished above the over/under 84.6% of the time at home (11 of 13), and 47.1% of the time away (eight of 17).

Pistons Leaders

Cunningham averages 26.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 9.6 assists.

Jalen Duren averages 18.2 points, 10.9 boards and 1.8 assists, shooting 63.6% from the field (sixth in NBA).

Ausar Thompson's numbers on the season are 11.7 points, 6 boards and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 51.2% from the floor.

Isaiah Stewart is averaging 9.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.2 steals and 2 blocked shots (third in NBA).

Duncan Robinson is averaging 11.8 points, 1.9 assists and 2.9 boards.

Lakers Leaders

Doncic averages 33.7 points for the Lakers, plus 8.3 boards and 8.6 assists.

The Lakers get 14.8 points per game from Deandre Ayton, plus 8.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

Jake Laravia averages 8.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2 assists. He is making 45.2% of his shots from the floor.

The Lakers are receiving 20.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game from LeBron James.

Rui Hachimura's numbers on the season are 12.7 points, 3.8 boards and 0.9 assists per contest. He is sinking 52.1% of his shots from the floor and 44.5% from beyond the arc (ninth in league), with an average of 1.8 treys.

