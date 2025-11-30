Lakers vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 30

Lakers vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 30, 2025

Sunday, November 30, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+

The Los Angeles Lakers (14-4) host the New Orleans Pelicans (3-17) after winning five home games in a row. The Lakers are heavy favorites by 14.5 points in the contest, which tips at 9:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 30, 2025. The matchup has a point total of 233.5.

Lakers vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -14.5 233.5 -952 +640

Lakers vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (90.1%)

Lakers vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Lakers are 13-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Pelicans have played 20 games, with 11 wins against the spread.

Lakers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 12 times out of 20 chances this season.

Pelicans games this season have hit the over on 11 of 20 set point totals (55%).

Los Angeles has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered six times in eight opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered seven times in 10 opportunities on the road.

In terms of point totals, the Lakers hit the over more consistently at home, as they've exceeded the total eight times in eight opportunities this season (100%). In away games, they have hit the over four times in 10 opportunities (40%).

Against the spread, New Orleans has had better results away (5-4-0) than at home (6-5-0).

Pelicans games have gone above the over/under 63.6% of the time at home (seven of 11), and 44.4% of the time on the road (four of nine).

Lakers Leaders

Luka Doncic averages 35.1 points, 8.5 boards and 9.4 assists, shooting 47.5% from the field and 34% from beyond the arc, with 3.7 made 3-pointers per contest (fourth in NBA).

Austin Reaves is averaging 28.5 points, 6.7 assists and 5.9 boards.

Deandre Ayton is averaging 15.6 points, 0.9 assists and 8.4 rebounds.

Rui Hachimura is averaging 14.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jake Laravia is averaging 9.3 points, 3.9 boards and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III's numbers on the season are 19.7 points, 6.2 boards and 3.2 assists per contest. He is also draining 46% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 triples.

Derik Queen averages 11.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He is also making 48.9% of his shots from the field.

The Pelicans are getting 15.2 points, 3.4 boards and 2.7 assists per game from Jeremiah Fears.

Saddiq Bey's numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He is sinking 42.4% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 triples.

Zion Williamson averages 22.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4 assists. He is making 51% of his shots from the field.

