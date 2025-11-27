Lakers vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 28

Lakers vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Friday, November 28, 2025

Friday, November 28, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: Amazon Prime Video

The Los Angeles Lakers (13-4) are heavily favored (by 10.5 points) to build on a four-game home win streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (5-14) on Friday, November 28, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET. The point total for the matchup is set at 230.5.

Lakers vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -10.5 230.5 -405 +315

Lakers vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (70.5%)

Lakers vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Lakers are 12-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Mavericks have eight wins against the spread in 19 games this year.

Games involving the Lakers have hit the over 11 times out of 19 chances this season.

Mavericks games this season have gone over the total in six of 19 opportunities (31.6%).

Against the spread, Los Angeles has fared better at home, covering five times in seven home games, and seven times in 10 road games.

Looking at over/unders, the Lakers hit the over more often in home games, as they've exceeded the total seven times in seven opportunities this season (100%). On the road, they have hit the over four times in 10 opportunities (40%).

Dallas has performed better against the spread on the road (3-3-0) than at home (5-8-0) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Mavericks games have gone over five of 13 times at home (38.5%), and one of six away (16.7%).

Lakers Leaders

Luka Doncic averages 35.2 points, 8.8 boards and 9.2 assists.

Austin Reaves is averaging 27.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Deandre Ayton averages 15.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists, shooting 69.6% from the floor (second in league).

Rui Hachimura is averaging 14.9 points, 3.9 boards and 1.1 assists.

Jake Laravia averages 9.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 48.8% from the floor and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Mavericks Leaders

P.J. Washington averages 15.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He is also draining 43.6% of his shots from the field and 32.9% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per contest.

Per game, Cooper Flagg gives the Mavericks 15.9 points, 6.4 boards and 3.1 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Per game, Naji Marshall provides the Mavericks 11.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Per game, Max Christie gives the Mavericks 12.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Brandon Williams' numbers on the season are 10.9 points, 2.7 boards and 3.9 assists per contest. He is draining 38.9% of his shots from the floor.

