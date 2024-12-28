Lakers vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 28

Lakers vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 28, 2024

Saturday, December 28, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and NBCS-CA

The Sacramento Kings (13-18) will look to De'Aaron Fox (seventh in the league scoring 26.2 points per game) when they attempt to overcome Anthony Davis (eighth in the NBA with 25.7 PPG) and the Los Angeles Lakers (17-13) on Saturday, December 28, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena. The Kings are 2.5-point road underdogs in the matchup, which begins at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and NBCS-CA. The matchup's over/under is 222.5.

Lakers vs. Kings Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -2.5 222.5 -144 +124

Lakers vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (54.5%)

Lakers vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Lakers have covered the spread 15 times in 30 games with a set spread.

The Kings are 10-20-1 against the spread this season.

This season, Lakers games have hit the over 13 times out of 31 chances.

Kings games this year have eclipsed the over/under 51.6% of the time (16 out of 31 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Los Angeles sports a better record against the spread (7-6-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (8-9-0).

Looking at point totals, the Lakers hit the over more often at home, as they've gone over the total six times in 13 opportunities this season (46.2%). In road games, they have hit the over seven times in 17 opportunities (41.2%).

Sacramento has been better against the spread away (6-7-0) than at home (4-13-1) this season.

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Kings' games have finished above the over/under at home (55.6%, 10 of 18) compared to away (46.2%, six of 13).

Lakers Leaders

Davis averages 25.7 points, 11.4 boards and 3.4 assists.

LeBron James averages 23.5 points, 7.9 boards and 9 assists.

Austin Reaves averages 17.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

D'Angelo Russell averages 12.5 points, 2.8 boards and 4.7 assists, shooting 41.5% from the field and 33.5% from beyond the arc, with 2 made treys per contest.

Rui Hachimura is averaging 12.2 points, 1.6 assists and 5.4 boards.

Kings Leaders

Fox averages 26.2 points, 5 boards and 6.1 assists. He is also draining 48.2% of his shots from the field and 33.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per game.

Domantas Sabonis' numbers on the season are 21.1 points, 13.5 boards and 6 assists per contest. He is sinking 60.3% of his shots from the field (sixth in league) and 41.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 treys.

Per game, DeMar DeRozan gets the Kings 20.7 points, 3.8 boards and 3.9 assists, plus 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Keegan Murray's numbers on the season are 12.1 points, 7.6 boards and 1.5 assists per contest. He is making 41.9% of his shots from the floor and 29.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 triples.

Malik Monk averages 15.7 points, 3.5 boards and 4.7 assists. He is making 44% of his shots from the floor and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per contest.

