Lakers vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 2

Lakers vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025

Sunday, November 2, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: FDSSUN and SportsNet LA

The Los Angeles Lakers (4-2) are favored by 5 points against the Miami Heat (3-2) on Sunday, November 2, 2025 at 9:30 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on FDSSUN and SportsNet LA. The matchup has a point total of 236.5.

Lakers vs. Heat Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -5 236.5 -215 +180

Lakers vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lakers win (59.4%)

Lakers vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Lakers have put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Heat are 4-0-1 this season.

Lakers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under five times out of five chances this season.

Heat games this year have gone over the total in three of five opportunities (60%).

Lakers Leaders

Austin Reaves averages 32 points, 5.3 rebounds and 9 assists, shooting 50.4% from the floor and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made treys per game.

Luka Doncic's numbers on the season are 45.3 points, 11.7 boards and 7.7 assists per contest, shooting 58.4% from the floor and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.3 made treys.

Deandre Ayton's numbers on the season are 14.8 points, 7.8 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 62.7% from the floor (ninth in NBA).

Rui Hachimura is averaging 15.3 points, 1.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

Jake Laravia is averaging 10.8 points, 4.7 boards and 2.5 assists.

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo averages 23 points for the Heat, plus 9.2 boards and 2.8 assists.

Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s numbers on the season are 16.2 points, 6.6 boards and 4.6 assists per game. He is draining 62.3% of his shots from the field (10th in NBA).

The Heat are receiving 16.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Andrew Wiggins.

The Heat are getting 24 points, 7.3 boards and 3 assists per game from Norman Powell.

Per game, Davion Mitchell provides the Heat 9.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

