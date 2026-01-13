Lakers vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 13

Lakers vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 13, 2026

Tuesday, January 13, 2026 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: FDSSE and SportsNet LA

The Atlanta Hawks (20-21) are favored (-3.5) to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (23-14) at 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 13, 2026 at Crypto.com Arena. The contest airs on FDSSE and SportsNet LA. The matchup has an over/under of 231.5 points.

Lakers vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -3.5 231.5 -158 +134

Lakers vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (50.3%)

Lakers vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Hawks have covered the spread 21 times over 41 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Lakers are 19-17-1 this year.

Games involving the Hawks have hit the over 21 times out of 37 chances this season.

Lakers games this season have gone over the point total 59.5% of the time (22 out of 37 games with a set point total).

At home, Atlanta has a worse record against the spread (7-11-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (14-9-0).

In terms of over/unders, the Hawks hit the over less consistently when playing at home, as they've exceeded the total eight times in 18 opportunities this season (44.4%). On the road, they have hit the over 13 times in 23 opportunities (56.5%).

This year, Los Angeles is 8-8-1 at home against the spread (.471 winning percentage). Away, it is 11-9-0 ATS (.550).

Lakers games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (13 times out of 17) than away (nine of 20) this year.

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson is averaging 23.7 points, 10.3 boards and 8.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Onyeka Okongwu averages 16.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists, shooting 48.4% from the floor and 36.8% from downtown, with 1.9 made treys per contest.

Dyson Daniels is averaging 11.9 points, 6.6 boards and 6.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.9 steals (third in league) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 20.6 points, 3.3 assists and 3.6 boards.

CJ McCollum is averaging 18.6 points, 3.4 boards and 3.6 assists.

Lakers Leaders

Per game, Luka Doncic provides the Lakers 33.6 points, 8 rebounds and 8.7 assists. He also averages 1.7 steals (fifth in league) and 0.5 blocks.

The Lakers receive 13.9 points per game from Deandre Ayton, plus 8.5 boards and 0.9 assists.

LeBron James averages 22 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists. He is sinking 50.8% of his shots from the floor and 30.4% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per game.

The Lakers are receiving 9.6 points, 4.3 boards and 1.9 assists per game from Jake Laravia.

The Lakers get 9.1 points per game from Marcus Smart, plus 3 boards and 3 assists.

