Lakers at Nuggets Prediction, Best Bets and Player Props

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Denver Nuggets battle the Los Angeles Lakers?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Lakers at Nuggets Best Bets and Props

Both of these teams have struggled defensively of late, and that pushes me toward the over.

Total Points Over Jan 21 3:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Across the last 15 games, the Lakers sit 25th in defensive rating while the Nuggets rank 29th. Their offenses haven't been nearly as bad during that span, with Denver ranking eighth in offensive rating and LA checking in 20th.

The Lakers' last two road games have totaled 236 and 248 points.

Even without Nikola Jokic, this game boasts plenty of offensive talent. That combined with how bad both sides are defensively makes the over an appealing wager.

Jalen Pickett has been one of a few Nuggets to pick up the slack with Jokic out, and I like these plus-money odds for him to net at least 10 points today.

To Score 10+ Points To Score 10+ Points Jalen Pickett +100 View more odds in Sportsbook

Pickett has started each of the last six games. In that stretch, he's averaging 10.3 points and 30.5 minutes per night. He's played at least 27 minutes in five of the six outings, so we can feel pretty good about how much burn he'll get versus the Lakers.

He's also taken at least four three-point tries in all six of those games and is a career 40.3% three-point shooter.

As we just laid out, the Lakers are having a tough time on D, and given his role, Pickett can go for double-digit points tonight what could end up being a high-scoring, back-and-forth affair.

Go to the homepage, click "Claim Now" on the " Wildcard" card, and pick one of the Wildcards to reveal your mystery reward! Reward eligible for use on any NBA Games on 1/20! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

