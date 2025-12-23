Kyren Williams Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

Kyren Williams and the Los Angeles Rams will face the Atlanta Falcons and their 25th-ranked rushing defense (128.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

With Williams' next game versus the Falcons, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Kyren Williams Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta Falcons

Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta Falcons Game Date: December 29, 2025

December 29, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.0

12.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.8

12.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 64.64

64.64 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.69

0.69 Projected Receiving Yards: 9.07

9.07 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Williams Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Williams is currently the eighth-ranked player in fantasy (25th overall), with 206.2 total fantasy points (13.7 per game).

In his last three games, Williams has put up 45.0 fantasy points (15.0 per game), rushing for 232 yards and scoring three touchdowns on 51 carries. He has also contributed 38 yards on six catches (nine targets) as a pass-catcher.

Williams has posted 63.0 fantasy points (12.6 per game) during his last five games, rushing for 350 yards and scoring four touchdowns on 76 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 40 yards on seven grabs (11 targets) as a pass-catcher.

The highlight of Williams' fantasy season came against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5, when he racked up 23.1 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks. With his legs, he added 65 rushing yards on 14 carries (4.6 YPC) .

From a fantasy standpoint, Kyren Williams stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 12 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, rushing 12 times for 46 yards, with one reception for two yards as a receiver (4.8 fantasy points).

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta has allowed just one player to record over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Falcons have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Atlanta has given up at least two TD passes to eight opposing QBs this season.

The Falcons have allowed four players to pass for at least three TDs in a game this year.

Atlanta has given up over 100 yards receiving to four players this year.

The Falcons have allowed 21 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Only three players have caught more than one TD pass against Atlanta this year.

Two players have racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Falcons this year.

A total of eight players have rushed for at least one TD versus Atlanta this season.

Just two players have run for more than one touchdown versus the Falcons this season.

