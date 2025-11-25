Kyren Williams Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

In Week 13 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), running back Kyren Williams and the Los Angeles Rams will face the Carolina Panthers, who have the 19th-ranked run defense in the league (115.9 yards conceded per game).

Kyren Williams Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers

Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.0

13.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.8

13.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 72.68

72.68 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.73

0.73 Projected Receiving Yards: 10.03

10.03 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

Williams is currently the ninth-ranked fantasy player at his position (27th overall), tallying 148.0 total fantasy points (13.5 per game).

Over his last three games, Williams has generated 40.8 fantasy points (13.6 per game) as he's scampered for 210 yards and scored three touchdowns on 38 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 18 yards on four catches (six targets).

Williams has delivered 64.7 total fantasy points (12.9 per game) during his last five games, running the ball 75 times for 378 yards and four scores. As a receiver, he has tacked on 29 yards on six receptions (nine targets).

The high point of Williams' fantasy season came against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5, when he piled up 23.1 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks. With his legs, he added 65 rushing yards on 14 carries (4.6 YPC) .

From a fantasy perspective, Kyren Williams' game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week was his worst of the year, as he put up just 4.8 fantasy points. He rushed for 46 yards on 12 carries on the day with one catch for two yards.

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina has not let a player total over 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this year.

The Panthers have given up at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this year.

Carolina has allowed four players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Panthers have allowed just two players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Carolina has allowed over 100 yards receiving to five players this season.

The Panthers have given up a TD catch by 14 players this season.

Carolina has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

The Panthers have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to three players this year.

Carolina has allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Panthers have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to three players this season.

