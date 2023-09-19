Kyler Murray Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cowboys

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will take on the team with last season's eighth-ranked passing defense, the Dallas Cowboys (200.9 yards conceded per game), in Week 3 -- beginning at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

With Murray's next game against the Cowboys, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Thinking about playing Murray this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Murray vs. Cowboys Game Info

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys

Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 0.00

0.00 Projected Passing Yards: 0.00

0.00 Projected Passing TDs: 0.00

0.00 Projected Rushing Yards: 0.00

0.00 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.00

Projections provided by numberFire

Murray 2022 Fantasy Performance

Murray picked up 200.6 fantasy points (18.2 per game), 17th at his position and 32nd in the league.

Murray accumulated 25.9 fantasy points -- 31-of-49 (63.3%), 277 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 5 carries, 28 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game last season (Week 2 versus the Las Vegas Raiders).

In another good fantasy showing last year, Murray finished with 25.2 points -- 18-of-29 (62.1%), 191 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT; 7 carries, 56 yards, 1 TD in Week 12 versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

Murray accumulated 0.7 fantasy points -- 1-of-1 (100%), 9 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs -- in Week 14 against the New England Patriots, in his worst game of the year.

In his second-worst game of the year (Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams), Murray finished with 13.4 fantasy points -- 37-of-58 (63.8%), 314 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Against Dallas last season, three players posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Cowboys allowed 14 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Against Dallas last season, six players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Last year, the Cowboys allowed two players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Through the air, Dallas gave up over 100 receiving yards to six players last season.

In terms of pass defense, the Cowboys gave up a touchdown reception to 18 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, Dallas allowed three players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In the run game, three players put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Cowboys last season.

In terms of run defense, Dallas allowed at least one rushing touchdown to nine players last season.

In terms of run defense, the Cowboys didn't allow more than one rushing touchdown to any opposing players last year.

Want more data and analysis on Kyler Murray? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.