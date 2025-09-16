Kyler Murray Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals will meet the San Francisco 49ers and their sixth-ranked pass defense (166 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

With Murray's next game versus the 49ers, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Kyler Murray Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.6

16.6 Projected Passing Yards: 212.90

212.90 Projected Passing TDs: 1.05

1.05 Projected Rushing Yards: 35.47

35.47 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.38

Projections provided by numberFire

Murray Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Murray is currently the 17th-ranked fantasy player (26th overall), tallying 32.3 total fantasy points (16.2 per game).

Through two games this season, Murray has completed 38-of-54 passes for 383 yards, with three passing touchdowns and one interception, resulting in 32.3 fantasy points. With his legs, he's added 70 rushing yards on 14 attempts.

Last week against the Carolina Panthers, Murray put up 14.0 fantasy points, amassing 220 passing yards with one touchdown and one pick while chipping in 32 rushing yards with his legs.

49ers Defensive Performance

San Francisco has not let a player register more than 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this year.

A total of One player has thrown for at least one TD against the 49ers this season.

San Francisco has allowed one player to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The 49ers have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this season.

San Francisco has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to one player this year.

A total of Three players have caught a touchdown pass against the 49ers this season.

No player has caught more than one TD pass versus San Francisco this year.

The 49ers have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

A total of one player has rushed for at least one touchdown against San Francisco this year.

The 49ers have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

