Kyle Pitts Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

Kyle Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons will play the Los Angeles Rams and their 19th-ranked passing defense (221.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

With Pitts' next game against the Rams, should you consider him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and info.

Thinking about playing Pitts this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Kyle Pitts Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Rams

Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Date: December 29, 2025

December 29, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.4

6.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.5

8.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 45.74

45.74 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.30

Projections provided by numberFire

Pitts Fantasy Performance

Pitts has been one of the best players in fantasy at the TE position this season, ranking third with 7.7 fantasy points per game (115.4 total points). He is 99th in fantasy points among all players.

In his last three games, Pitts has posted 55.3 fantasy points (18.4 per game), as he's turned 31 targets into 24 catches for 313 yards and four TDs.

Pitts has amassed 420 receiving yards and four scores on 33 catches (44 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 66.0 points (13.2 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Pitts' fantasy season was a Week 15 performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a matchup in which he posted 34.6 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 11 receptions, 166 yards, 3 TDs).

From a fantasy standpoint, Kyle Pitts let down his fantasy managers against the Carolina Panthers in Week 11, when he mustered only 1.4 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has allowed over 300 yards passing to just three players this season.

The Rams have given up at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this year.

Los Angeles has given up at least two TD passes to seven opposing QBs this season.

The Rams have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to four opposing QBs this season.

A total of seven players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Los Angeles this year.

The Rams have given up a TD catch by 21 players this season.

Los Angeles has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to just two players this season.

Two players have picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Rams this year.

A total of seven players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Los Angeles this year.

No player has run for more than one TD against the Rams this year.

Want more data and analysis on Kyle Pitts? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.