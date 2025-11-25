Kyle Pitts Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Jets

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will be up against the 10th-ranked pass defense of the New York Jets (193.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Kyle Pitts Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets

Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.4

6.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.6

8.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 46.47

46.47 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.30

Pitts Fantasy Performance

Among players at the TE position, Pitts is currently the 22nd-ranked player in fantasy (190th overall), with 51.9 total fantasy points (4.7 per game).

In his last three games, Pitts has tallied 77 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on six catches (13 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 7.7 (2.6 per game) during that stretch.

Pitts has totaled 174 receiving yards and zero scores on 19 catches (29 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 17.4 points (3.5 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Pitts' season as a fantasy producer came against the Washington Commanders in Week 4, as he posted 13.0 fantasy points by throwing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Kyle Pitts delivered his worst fantasy point total of the campaign (1.4 points) in Week 11 against the Carolina Panthers, hauling in two balls for 14 yards.

Jets Defensive Performance

New York is yet to allow a player to register over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD against the Jets this year.

New York has allowed two or more passing TDs to five opposing QBs this season.

Only two players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Jets this year.

A total of two players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against New York this season.

The Jets have allowed a touchdown catch by 16 players this season.

Just two players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass against New York this season.

Two players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Jets this year.

New York has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

The Jets have allowed three players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

