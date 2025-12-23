Kyle Monangai Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers

Kyle Monangai and the Chicago Bears will play the San Francisco 49ers and their eighth-ranked rushing defense (102.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

For more information on Monangai, if you're considering him for your DFS roster, scroll down before his upcoming game against the 49ers.

Kyle Monangai Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers

Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.3

7.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.0

8.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 37.10

37.10 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.36

0.36 Projected Receiving Yards: 11.32

11.32 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Monangai Fantasy Performance

Monangai has compiled 119.1 fantasy points in 2025 (7.9 per game), which ranks him 28th at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 90 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Monangai has put up 20.3 fantasy points (6.8 per game), running for 140 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 34 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 43 yards on four grabs (eight targets) as a receiver.

Monangai has delivered 50.1 total fantasy points (10.0 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 68 times for 318 yards and two scores. As a receiver, he has tacked on 43 yards on four receptions (nine targets).

The peak of Monangai's season as a fantasy producer came against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9, as he put up 19.8 fantasy points by scampering for 176 yards on 26 attempts. In the passing game, he grabbed three passes on five targets for 22 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Kyle Monangai let down his fantasy managers against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1, when he mustered only 1.1 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

49ers Defensive Performance

Three players have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against San Francisco this year.

The 49ers have allowed 14 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

San Francisco has given up at least two TD passes to nine opposing QBs this season.

The 49ers have allowed just three players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

A total of three players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game versus San Francisco this season.

The 49ers have allowed 25 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

San Francisco has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to just two players this year.

The 49ers have allowed only two players to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of nine players have rushed for at least one touchdown against San Francisco this season.

The 49ers have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to just one player this season.

