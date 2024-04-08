Kraken vs Coyotes Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9
The Seattle Kraken are among the NHL teams playing on Tuesday, versus the Arizona Coyotes.
Kraken vs Coyotes Game Info
- Seattle Kraken (32-31-13) vs. Arizona Coyotes (33-39-5)
- Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS
Kraken vs Coyotes Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Kraken (-150)
|Coyotes (+125)
|5.5
|Kraken (-1.5)
Kraken vs Coyotes Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Kraken win (57.9%)
Kraken vs Coyotes Spread
- The Coyotes are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Coyotes are -205 to cover the spread, and the Kraken are +168.
Kraken vs Coyotes Over/Under
- The over/under for Kraken-Coyotes on April 9 is 5.5. The over is -132, and the under is +108.
Kraken vs Coyotes Moneyline
- The Kraken vs Coyotes moneyline has Seattle as a -150 favorite, while Arizona is a +125 underdog on the road.