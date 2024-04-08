menu item
NHL

Kraken vs Coyotes Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9

Kraken vs Coyotes Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9

The Seattle Kraken are among the NHL teams playing on Tuesday, versus the Arizona Coyotes.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kraken vs Coyotes Game Info

  • Seattle Kraken (32-31-13) vs. Arizona Coyotes (33-39-5)
  • Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
  • Coverage: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS

Kraken vs Coyotes Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Kraken (-150)Coyotes (+125)5.5Kraken (-1.5)

Kraken vs Coyotes Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kraken win (57.9%)

Kraken vs Coyotes Spread

  • The Coyotes are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Coyotes are -205 to cover the spread, and the Kraken are +168.

Kraken vs Coyotes Over/Under

  • The over/under for Kraken-Coyotes on April 9 is 5.5. The over is -132, and the under is +108.

Kraken vs Coyotes Moneyline

  • The Kraken vs Coyotes moneyline has Seattle as a -150 favorite, while Arizona is a +125 underdog on the road.

