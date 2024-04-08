Kraken vs Coyotes Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9

The Seattle Kraken are among the NHL teams playing on Tuesday, versus the Arizona Coyotes.

Kraken vs Coyotes Game Info

Seattle Kraken (32-31-13) vs. Arizona Coyotes (33-39-5)

Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS

Kraken vs Coyotes Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kraken (-150) Coyotes (+125) 5.5 Kraken (-1.5)

Kraken vs Coyotes Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kraken win (57.9%)

Kraken vs Coyotes Spread

The Coyotes are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Coyotes are -205 to cover the spread, and the Kraken are +168.

Kraken vs Coyotes Over/Under

The over/under for Kraken-Coyotes on April 9 is 5.5. The over is -132, and the under is +108.

Kraken vs Coyotes Moneyline