Knicks vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 22

Knicks vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 22, 2026

Sunday, March 22, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: MSG and MNMT

The Washington Wizards (16-54) are heavy underdogs (+20) as they attempt to end a 15-game losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (46-25) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 22, 2026 at Madison Square Garden. The contest airs on MSG and MNMT. The matchup has an over/under set at 227.5 points.

Knicks vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -20 227.5 -3030 +1300

Knicks vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knicks win (90.9%)

Knicks vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Knicks have put together a 36-34-1 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Wizards are 30-40-0 this year.

This season, 33 of the Knicks' games have gone over the point total out of 70 chances.

Wizards games this season have hit the over on 38 of 70 set point totals (54.3%).

New York owns a better record against the spread at home (22-12-0) than it does in road games (14-22-1).

When it comes to point totals, the Knicks hit the over more consistently when playing at home, as they've gone over the total 16 times in 34 opportunities this season (47.1%). In away games, they have hit the over 17 times in 37 opportunities (45.9%).

Washington's winning percentage against the spread at home is .486 (18-19-0). On the road, it is .364 (12-21-0).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Wizards' games have finished above the over/under at home (54.1%, 20 of 37) than on the road (54.5%, 18 of 33).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 20.1 points, 11.9 boards and 2.9 assists, shooting 49.1% from the field and 36.5% from downtown, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Brunson is averaging 26.2 points, 6.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 14.7 points, 4.1 boards and 3.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

OG Anunoby's numbers on the season are 16.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 48.9% from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 made treys.

Josh Hart is averaging 12.1 points, 7.6 boards and 5.1 assists.

Wizards Leaders

Alex Sarr averages 16.5 points for the Wizards, plus 7.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Bub Carrington's numbers on the season are 10.1 points, 3.6 boards and 4.5 assists per contest. He is making 41.6% of his shots from the field and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 triples.

The Wizards are getting 8.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Justin Champagnie.

Bilal Coulibaly averages 11.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He is sinking 42% of his shots from the field and 31.8% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per game.

Tre Johnson averages 12.4 points, 2.8 boards and 2 assists. He is making 42.2% of his shots from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per contest.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.