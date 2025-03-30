Knicks vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 30

Knicks vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025

Sunday, March 30, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: NBA TV, KATU, KUNP, and MSG

The Portland Trail Blazers (32-42) are 9-point underdogs as they look to stop a four-game road slide when they visit the New York Knicks (46-27) on Sunday, March 30, 2025 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup airs at 6 p.m. ET on NBA TV, KATU, KUNP, and MSG. The over/under for the matchup is set at 224.

Knicks vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -9 224 -370 +295

Knicks vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (82%)

Knicks vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread 34 times over 73 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Trail Blazers are 41-32-1 this year.

Games involving the Knicks have hit the over 41 times out of 74 chances this season.

Trail Blazers games this season have eclipsed the over/under 50% of the time (37 out of 74 games with a set point total).

New York has done a better job covering the spread at home (17-18-1) than it has in road affairs (17-20-0).

The Knicks have gone over the over/under in 22 of 36 home games (61.1%), compared to 19 of 37 road games (51.4%).

Portland's winning percentage against the spread at home is .579 (22-16-0). On the road, it is .528 (19-16-1).

Looking at the over/under, Trail Blazers games have gone over 20 of 38 times at home (52.6%), and 17 of 36 on the road (47.2%).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 24.5 points, 12.8 boards and 3.2 assists.

Josh Hart's numbers on the season are 13.8 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest, shooting 53.1% from the field and 33.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Mikal Bridges averages 17.9 points, 3.2 boards and 3.6 assists, shooting 49.8% from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made treys per game.

OG Anunoby is averaging 17.5 points, 2.1 assists and 4.7 boards.

Precious Achiuwa is averaging 6.2 points, 5.4 boards and 1 assists.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija is averaging 16 points, 7 boards and 3.8 assists for the Trail Blazers.

The Trail Blazers receive 19.3 points per game from Anfernee Simons, plus 2.7 boards and 4.8 assists.

Shaedon Sharpe averages 17.7 points, 4.3 boards and 2.6 assists. He is draining 45% of his shots from the floor and 30.9% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per contest.

Toumani Camara averages 11 points, 5.8 boards and 2.2 assists. He is draining 45.4% of his shots from the floor and 37% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per game.

Scoot Henderson averages 12.7 points, 3 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He is making 41.9% of his shots from the floor and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per game.

