Knicks vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 17

Knicks vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 17, 2026

Saturday, January 17, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: MSG, AZFamily, Suns+, and NBA TV

The New York Knicks (25-16) are favored by 4.5 points against the Phoenix Suns (24-17) on Saturday, January 17, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on MSG, AZFamily, Suns+, and NBA TV. The matchup's point total is set at 224.5.

Knicks vs. Suns Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -4.5 224.5 -180 +152

Knicks vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (68.2%)

Knicks vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Knicks have put together a 19-21-1 record against the spread this season.

The Suns are 28-11-2 against the spread this season.

Knicks games have gone over the total 23 times this season.

Suns games this season have gone over the total in 17 of 41 opportunities (41.5%).

New York has a better record against the spread in home games (14-6-0) than it does on the road (5-15-1).

Looking at point totals, the Knicks hit the over more often at home, as they've gone over the total 12 times in 20 opportunities this season (60%). In road games, they have hit the over 11 times in 21 opportunities (52.4%).

Against the spread, Phoenix has performed better at home (14-4-1) than away (14-7-1).

Looking at the over/under, Suns games have gone over six of 19 times at home (31.6%), and 11 of 22 on the road (50%).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 20.9 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Jalen Brunson's numbers on the season are 28.2 points, 3.2 boards and 6.1 assists per contest, shooting 48.1% from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 made 3-pointers.

Mikal Bridges' numbers on the season are 16.1 points, 4.6 boards and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 50.7% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 made treys.

Josh Hart is averaging 12.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

OG Anunoby averages 15.9 points, 5.4 boards and 2.1 assists, shooting 45.8% from the field and 34.9% from downtown, with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker averages 25.2 points for the Suns, plus 4.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

Collin Gillespie averages 13.3 points, 4.1 boards and 4.8 assists. He is also making 43.7% of his shots from the floor and 41.4% from 3-point range, with 2.9 triples per contest.

Dillon Brooks averages 21.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He is draining 45.1% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per contest.

The Suns receive 12.2 points per game from Mark Williams, plus 8.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

Royce O'Neale's numbers on the season are 10.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He is draining 42.6% of his shots from the field and 41.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.9 triples.

