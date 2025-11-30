Knicks vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 30

Knicks vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 30, 2025

Sunday, November 30, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: MSG and TSN

The New York Knicks (12-6) are 7.5-point favorites as they try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (14-6) on Sunday, November 30, 2025 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup airs at 6 p.m. ET on MSG and TSN. The matchup has an over/under set at 231.5 points.

Knicks vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -7.5 231.5 -280 +230

Knicks vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (79.1%)

Knicks vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread 10 times over 18 games with a set spread.

The Raptors have played 20 games, with 11 wins against the spread.

This season, 10 of the Knicks' games have gone over the point total out of 20 chances.

The Raptors have eclipsed the over/under 40% of the time this season (eight of 20 games with a set point total).

New York has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered nine times in 10 opportunities at home, and it has covered one time in eight opportunities in away games.

The Knicks have eclipsed the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (70%) than away games (37.5%).

This season, Toronto is 4-5-0 at home against the spread (.444 winning percentage). On the road, it is 7-4-0 ATS (.636).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Raptors' games have finished above the over/under at home (33.3%, three of nine) than away (45.5%, five of 11).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 21.7 points, 12.2 boards and 3.4 assists, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 33% from downtown, with 1.8 made treys per game.

Jalen Brunson is averaging 29.1 points, 3.2 boards and 6.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Mikal Bridges averages 16.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Josh Hart averages 10.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists, shooting 48.3% from the floor and 35.6% from downtown, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Miles McBride is averaging 11.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes is averaging 20 points, 8.1 rebounds and 5 assists for the Raptors.

Brandon Ingram averages 21.9 points, 6 boards and 3.7 assists. He is also draining 47.8% of his shots from the floor and 30.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.

Immanuel Quickley averages 15.8 points, 4.7 boards and 6.3 assists. He is making 44.9% of his shots from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range, with 2.4 treys per contest.

Per game, Jakob Poeltl gets the Raptors 10.5 points, 8.3 boards and 2.3 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Sandro Mamukelashvili's numbers on the season are 10.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is draining 55% of his shots from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 treys.

