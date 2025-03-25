Knicks vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 25

Knicks vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Tuesday, March 25, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: MSG and KFAA

The New York Knicks (44-26) will look to Karl-Anthony Towns (14th in the league scoring 24.5 points per game) when they attempt to hold off Kyrie Irving (13th in the NBA with 24.7 PPG) and the Dallas Mavericks (35-37) on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks are 9.5-point home favorites in the game, which tips at 7:30 p.m. ET on MSG and KFAA. The over/under is set at 224 in the matchup.

Knicks vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -9.5 224 -420 +330

Knicks vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knicks win (75.3%)

Knicks vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread 32 times this season (32-37-1).

The Mavericks have 35 wins against the spread in 72 games this year.

This season, Knicks games have hit the over 38 times out of 72 chances.

The Mavericks have eclipsed the over/under 55.6% of the time this year (40 of 72 games with a set point total).

New York has done a better job covering the spread in home games (16-17-1) than it has in road tilts (16-20-0).

The Knicks have gone over the total more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 20 of 34 home matchups (58.8%). In away games, they have hit the over in 18 of 36 games (50%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Dallas has a better winning percentage at home (.500, 18-17-1 record) than on the road (.472, 17-18-1).

Mavericks games have finished above the over/under 44.4% of the time at home (16 of 36), and 66.7% of the time away (24 of 36).

Knicks Leaders

Towns is averaging 24.5 points, 3 assists and 12.9 rebounds.

Josh Hart's numbers on the season are 13.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest, shooting 53.1% from the floor and 33.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 17.7 points, 3.6 assists and 3.3 boards.

OG Anunoby is averaging 16.8 points, 2.2 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

Cameron Payne is averaging 6.9 points, 1.4 boards and 2.8 assists.

Mavericks Leaders

Anthony Davis is averaging 25.4 points, 11.8 boards and 3.4 assists for the Mavericks.

Irving's numbers on the season are 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. He is draining 47.3% of his shots from the field and 40.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.9 treys.

The Mavericks receive 14.8 points per game from P.J. Washington, plus 7.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

The Mavericks are receiving 11.1 points, 2.4 boards and 4.1 assists per game from Spencer Dinwiddie.

The Mavericks are receiving 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Klay Thompson.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.