Knicks vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 5

Knicks vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Friday, December 5, 2025

Friday, December 5, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: KJZZ, Jazz+, and MSG

The New York Knicks (14-7) are heavily favored (by 16 points) to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the Utah Jazz (8-13) on Friday, December 5, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 238.5.

Knicks vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -16 238.5 -1000 +660

Knicks vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knicks win (89.2%)

Knicks vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread 12 times this season (12-8-1).

The Jazz have played 21 games, with 12 wins against the spread.

Knicks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 11 times this season.

Jazz games this season have hit the over on 13 of 21 set point totals (61.9%).

New York has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 11 times in 12 opportunities at home, and it has covered one time in nine opportunities in away games.

At home, the Knicks exceed the total 58.3% of the time (seven of 12 games). They've hit the over in 44.4% of away games (four of nine contests).

Utah's winning percentage against the spread at home is .750 (9-3-0). Away, it is .333 (3-6-0).

Jazz games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (nine times out of 12) than on the road (four of nine) this year.

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 22.7 points, 12 boards and 3.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jalen Brunson averages 27.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

Mikal Bridges averages 17 points, 4.5 boards and 4.2 assists.

Josh Hart is averaging 12 points, 7.8 boards and 5.2 assists.

OG Anunoby averages 15.8 points, 5.6 boards and 2.2 assists, shooting 47.6% from the field and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Jazz Leaders

Lauri Markkanen averages 28.1 points, 6.4 boards and 2 assists. He is also draining 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 36.2% from 3-point range, with 3 triples per game.

The Jazz are receiving 23.1 points, 4 rebounds and 7 assists per game from Keyonte George.

The Jazz receive 8.5 points per game from Jusuf Nurkic, plus 9.5 boards and 4 assists.

The Jazz are receiving 9.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Kyle Filipowski.

The Jazz are receiving 10 points, 3.3 boards and 1.7 assists per game from Ace Bailey.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.