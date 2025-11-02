Knicks vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 2

Knicks vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Coverage: CHSN and MSG

The New York Knicks (2-3) will attempt to stop a three-game win streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (5-0) on Sunday, November 2, 2025 at Madison Square Garden as 7.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 7 p.m. ET on CHSN and MSG. The over/under for the matchup is set at 234.5.

Knicks vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -7.5 234.5 -260 +215

Knicks vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (70.4%)

Knicks vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Knicks have gone 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season the Bulls are undefeated against the spread.

Knicks games have gone over the total three times this season.

Bulls games this year have gone over the point total 60% of the time (three out of five games with a set point total).

Knicks Leaders

Jalen Brunson averages 31.2 points, 3.6 boards and 5.4 assists, shooting 48.2% from the floor and 32.5% from downtown, with 2.6 made treys per contest.

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 18 points, 12.8 boards and 2.4 assists.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 19 points, 4.8 assists and 6.2 boards.

OG Anunoby is averaging 16.6 points, 2.4 assists and 6.4 rebounds.

Josh Hart averages 2.8 points, 6 boards and 3.3 assists, shooting 21.1% from the field.

Bulls Leaders

Per game, Josh Giddey gives the Bulls 22 points, 8.8 rebounds and 8 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, Nikola Vucevic provides the Bulls 19.8 points, 12 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Per game, Tre Jones gives the Bulls 11.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists, plus 2.4 steals (second in league) and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, Kevin Huerter gets the Bulls 14.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Ayo Dosunmu's numbers on the season are 16.2 points, 3 boards and 3.2 assists per game. He is making 57.7% of his shots from the field and 47.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 triples.

