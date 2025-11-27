Knicks vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 28

Knicks vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Friday, November 28, 2025

Friday, November 28, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: Amazon Prime Video

The Milwaukee Bucks (8-11) visit the New York Knicks (11-6) after losing three straight road games. The Knicks are favored by 7 points in the matchup, which starts at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, November 28, 2025. The matchup has an over/under of 234.5 points.

Knicks vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -7 234.5 -255 +210

Knicks vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (70.3%)

Knicks vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread nine times over 17 games with a set spread.

In the Bucks' 19 games this season, they have eight wins against the spread.

This season, Knicks games have hit the over 10 times out of 19 chances.

Bucks games this year have eclipsed the over/under nine times in 19 opportunities (47.4%).

New York has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (8-1-0) than it has in road games (1-6-1).

When playing at home, the Knicks go over the over/under 77.8% of the time (seven of nine games). They've hit the over in 37.5% of away games (three of eight contests).

This season, Milwaukee is 5-6-0 at home against the spread (.455 winning percentage). On the road, it is 3-5-0 ATS (.375).

Bucks games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (seven times out of 11) than on the road (two of eight) this season.

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 22.4 points, 3.4 assists and 12.3 boards.

Jalen Brunson averages 28.6 points, 3.3 boards and 6.3 assists.

Mikal Bridges averages 16.4 points, 4.6 boards and 4.6 assists, shooting 52.5% from the floor and 41.3% from downtown, with 2.2 made treys per game.

Josh Hart averages 10.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists, shooting 48.9% from the field and 38.2% from downtown, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Miles McBride is averaging 10.6 points, 2.5 boards and 2.5 assists.

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.2 points, 10.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists for the Bucks.

Per game, Ryan Rollins gives the Bucks 18.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Bucks receive 13 points per game from Myles Turner, plus 6.7 boards and 1.8 assists.

Kyle Kuzma's numbers on the season are 13.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He is draining 48.6% of his shots from the field.

Bobby Portis' numbers on the season are 11.3 points, 5.7 boards and 1.2 assists per game. He is draining 49.2% of his shots from the field and 47.5% from 3-point range (sixth in NBA), with an average of 1.5 triples.

