Knicks vs. 76ers NBA Playoffs Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 20

Knicks vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024

Saturday, April 20, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN

The New York Knicks are slight 3.5-point favorites for Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, beginning at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is set at 208 for the matchup.

Knicks vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -3.5 -112 -108 208 -110 -110 -168 +142

Knicks vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knicks win (67.2%)

Knicks vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Knicks have compiled a 44-36-2 record against the spread this season.

The 76ers are 48-34-0 against the spread this year.

Knicks games have gone over the total 37 times this season.

76ers games this season have hit the over 50% of the time (41 out of 82 games with a set point total).

New York has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 21 times in 41 games at home, and it has covered 23 times in 41 games when playing on the road.

When it comes to point totals, the Knicks hit the over less consistently when playing at home, as they've eclipsed the total 16 times in 41 opportunities this season (39%). On the road, they have hit the over 21 times in 41 opportunities (51.2%).

Philadelphia's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .585. It is 24-17-0 ATS on its home court and 24-17-0 on the road.

76ers games have gone above the over/under 46.3% of the time at home (19 of 41), and 53.7% of the time on the road (22 of 41).

Knicks Leaders

Jalen Brunson is averaging 28.7 points, 3.6 boards and 6.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Josh Hart's numbers on the season are 9.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, shooting 43.4% from the floor and 31% from downtown, with an average of 1 made 3-pointers.

Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 15.5 points, 3.7 boards and 2.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Julius Randle is averaging 24 points, 9.2 boards and 5 assists.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 25.9 points, 3.7 boards and 6.2 assists for the 76ers.

The 76ers are receiving 34.7 points, 11 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game from Joel Embiid.

The 76ers receive 17.2 points per game from Tobias Harris, plus 6.5 boards and 3.1 assists.

Buddy Hield's numbers on the season are 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He is making 43.6% of his shots from the floor and 38.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.6 triples.

The 76ers receive 15.4 points per game from Kelly Oubre Jr., plus 5 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

