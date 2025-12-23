Kirk Cousins Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins will match up with the 19th-ranked pass defense of the Los Angeles Rams (221.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday.

Daily fantasy players, is Cousins worth considering for his next game versus the Rams? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct call.

Kirk Cousins Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Rams

Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Date: December 29, 2025

December 29, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.4

13.4 Projected Passing Yards: 239.48

239.48 Projected Passing TDs: 1.37

1.37 Projected Rushing Yards: 0.00

0.00 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.00

Projections provided by numberFire

Cousins Fantasy Performance

Cousins is the 36th-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and 159th overall, as he has put up 85.3 total fantasy points (10.7 per game).

Over his last three games, Cousins has tallied 47.0 fantasy points (15.7 per game), as he's piled up 732 yards on 66-of-109 passing with five touchdowns and three picks. As a runner, he's tacked on -3 rushing yards on five carries with one TD.

Cousins has compiled 74.9 fantasy points (15.0 per game) in his last five games, connecting on 103-of-165 throws for 1,165 yards, with eight touchdowns and four interceptions. He's added two rushing yards on seven carries with one touchdown on the ground.

The high point of Cousins' fantasy campaign was a Week 15 performance versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a game where he went off for 373 passing yards and three touchdowns with zero picks (for 26.9 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Kirk Cousins stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers, throwing for 29 yards and zero touchdowns with zero interceptions (1.2 fantasy points).

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has conceded over 300 yards passing to just three players this season.

The Rams have given up at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this year.

Los Angeles has allowed at least two TD passes to seven opposing QBs this year.

Four players have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Rams this season.

Los Angeles has allowed seven players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 21 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Rams this season.

Los Angeles has allowed only two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Rams have allowed just two players to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of seven players have rushed for at least one TD against Los Angeles this year.

No player has run for more than one TD against the Rams this year.

Want more data and analysis on Kirk Cousins? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.